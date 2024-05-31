UAE: Pope’s 1,500-yr-old choir performs in ‘historic’ concert in Abu Dhabi

KT Photo: Ashwani Kumar

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 1:55 PM

The renowned Sistine Chapel Choir, popularly known as the Pope’s Choir, performed a historic concert before an expectant audience at the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (May 30).

The legendary choir has existed for 1500 years, and is recognised as the longest-running chorale in the world.

The Pope’s personal choir, usually performing at papal functions, performed in the UAE for the first time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

As the choir members walked through the red carpet into the prayer hall of St Francis Church, there was a buzz as hushed voices from different benches whispered, "they are here".

Those who were seeing the choir for the first time were visibly surprised to see children, the Pueri Cantores, amid the mix of singers. After a brief introduction, the beautiful rendition started with a Gregorian chant ‘Victimae paschali laudes’.

KT Photo: Ashwani Kumar

Time stood still as the majestic voice of the young and old members of the choir echoed through the grand hall of the church. Ministers, high-ranking officials, ambassadors, bishops, nuns, and distinguished members of the community were left in awe as the choral performed classical masterpieces, lulling them into a sense of wonder. The choir sang compositions from composers like Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Giuseppe Liberto, Lorenzo Perosi, Tomás Luis de Victoria, and Domenico Bartolucci.

KT Photo: Ashwani Kumar

The audience gave the choir a standing ovation, after they performed twelve amazing pieces one after the other. The all-male choir members continued to bow and enjoyed the adulation for several minutes.

Just when the audience thought the performance was over, the choir director Monsignor Marcos Pavan announced that there was one final performance, the famous ‘Tu es petrus’, which followed an even greater response.

“This has been amazing. It’s beautiful. Our debut here,” an adult member of the choir told Khaleej Times after the performance. “We are 28 boys and 21 adults here. The adult singers are professionals. The boys are selected after a long process. It’s a prestigious thing to be part of the Pope’s Choir,” he noted.

KT Photo: Ashwani Kumar