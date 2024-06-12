UAE: Police warn motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents recorded in 2023

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:40 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:20 PM

Last year, 22 accidents were reported in the UAE that were caused by tyre explosions, according to the Ministry of Interior's (MOI) records. Thirteen (13) of these accidents were committed in Abu Dhabi, 4 in Dubai, 1 each in Sharjah and Fujairah, and 3 in Ras Al Khaimah.

As summer temperatures soar, the Abu Dhabi Police have reminded drivers to inspect their tyres regularly. The risk of blowouts increases during periods of high heat, making tyre maintenance crucial, according to their latest road safety campaign.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of the 'safe summer' and 'accident-free summer' campaigns, drivers are urged to inspect their vehicles periodically to ensure safety by detecting any damage or cracks that could lead to tyre blowouts and subsequent traffic accidents.

Speed increases the chances of a tyre burst on the road, but there are several other factors:

Common causes of tyre bursts

Tyre age: Tyres deteriorate over time and with bad driving habits, losing traction and increasing the risk of bursts.

Heat pressure: Excessive heat raises tyre pressure, leading to expansion and potential bursts.

Overloading: Exceeding a vehicle's payload capacity puts extra stress on tyres, causing them to burst.

Damaged tyres: Worn-out or damaged tyres should be repaired or replaced promptly to avoid bursts.