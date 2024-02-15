UAE: Police seize 11 vehicles for reckless driving during rain in Sharjah

Almost half of UAE residents say the 'cost of living' is the leading cause of stress, followed by personal and family financial concerns
Sharjah Police seized 11 vehicles after the drivers were found to driving recklessly and performing stunts during rain.
The Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Command said that the vehicles were seized after the drivers performed reckless stunts, endangering their lives as well as other motorists.
The authority also said that 84 vehicles were caught for violations for gathering at the same location where the stunts took place.
Authorities have repeatedly warned motorists about reckless driving with offenders being fined Dh2,000 as well as 23 black points. The vehicle will also be impounded for a period of 60 days.
The authority again reminded urged drivers to adhere to the laws and traffic regulations. They also called on residents to report such incidents to the police.
