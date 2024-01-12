UAE: Police return missing child to his family within hours

File photo

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 11:42 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 11:44 PM

A 14-year-old boy, who went missing from his house, was united with his family by the Ajman Police within hours, a senior officer said on Friday.

Captain Ahmed Zaal Al Rameithi, the director of the investigation branch of the Comprehensive Jurf Centre, said on a social media post that the centre received a report from the parents of the boy.

The parents said their son left the house in the early hours and police teams immediately started searching for the child.

The search team managed to find the boy within hours. The police contacted the child's father and informed him that the boy was healthy. The social support team of the police took care of the boy.

The family received the child from the police, thanking them for their efforts in finding the child and returning him back to his parents. The boy’s parents pledged to pay more attention and care to him.

Captain Al Rameithi called on parents to be careful and cautious while dealing with their children. He also urged parents to tightly close the doors to ensure that their children do not go out without informing them.