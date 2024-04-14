UAE: Police rescue two stranded trekkers, 1 with broken leg in RAK

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 2:29 PM

Two Asians who were stranded in a mountainous area in Ras Al Khaimah at an altitude of 4,500 feet were rescued by the Air Wing Section of Ras Al Khaimah Police. One of them had sustained a broken leg.

Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehhi, the head of the Air Wing Section at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the operations room received a distress call regarding two stranded Asian individuals in the rugged mountainous areas.

According to the official, the two were stuck at a very high altitude and after receiving the report, a helicopter was promptly dispatched from the department headquarters to locate and assist the stranded individuals.

After an intensive operation, the search team were able to locate the stranded individuals and airlifted them to the hospital for necessary medical attention.

The authorities emphasised the importance of caution and adherence to all preventive measures for those trekking in the mountain regions, highlighting the significance of mitigating risks to ensure the security and well-being of climbers.

