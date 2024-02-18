UAE: Police looking for missing teen with autism; family appeals for help

Dar Al Ber Society said the initiative reflects the spirit of generosity and solidarity, embodying the essence of the holy month
Sharjah Police is looking for an 18-year-old boy with autism who has been reported missing by his parents. On Saturday, Felix Jeby was last seen behind City Centre Sharjah at 8:45pm. He was wearing a green pullover, green shorts, and a red t-shirt.
The teenager's father, Jeby Thomas, told Khaleej Times: "Felix ran away and disappeared while shopping in the City Centre with his mother and sister over the weekend."
Expressing concern for his son's safety, Thomas stated, "Felix has autism, and we are very worried about him. Any information leading to his whereabouts would be greatly appreciated."
Thomas, an Indian expat residing in the Al Bateena area, said they have been searching the area around City Centre since last night but have had no luck. "We have lodged a missing person's report, and we hope he is found soon."
The family has also shared missing posters on social media groups and a picture of the boy with Khaleej Times.
