UAE: Police help accident victim hospitalised for 3 years reunite with family

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 10:35 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM

A 57-year-old man of determination has been reunited with his family after three years of treatment in the UAE.

The man was left permanently disabled after a he was run over in an accident. The Asian then wished to return home and receive care from his family.

Ajman Police said in a post on Instagram, that the authority has helped facilitate the travel of the man back home.

The Head of the Community Police Department, Fatima Obaid Al Shamsi, said that Ajman Police coordinated with Sheikh Khalifa Masfoot Hospital, Dubai Airport and the airport of his home country ahead of the travel.

She said that as he was a person of determination, he needed a special travel mechanism and that a team from Ajman Police accompanied the man to the airport. A private team also accompanied him till he arrived in his homeland and was reunited with his family.

