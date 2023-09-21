UAE

UAE: Police conduct exercise, ask residents to stay away from area

Residents have also been asked not to take photographs

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM

The Abu Dhabi Police has issued a notice asking motorists to avoid an area today morning.

The authority, in a tweet on X, said that it will be conducting an exercise in Mina Zayed. The exercise aims at measuring preparedness.

The police have asked motorists to use alternate routes and to refrain from approaching the area.

Residents have also been asked not to take photographs while the exercise is being conducted.

Web Desk

