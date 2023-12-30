UAE

UAE: Police announce security exercise, issue advisory to residents

The exercise may be accompanied be the movement of military units

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 7:57 AM

The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command announced a security exercise in the emirate today.

Taking to X, the authority announced the exercise will be held between Al Jazeera Al Hamra and Al Marjan area on Saturday, December 30.

The drill will be carried from 10am onwards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority has issued an advisory to residents requesting them to not take any photographs and make way for police units. The exercise may be accompanied be the movement of military units.

Web Desk

