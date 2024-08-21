UAE: Police announce security exercise in Abu Dhabi; no photography allowed

Many workers, who are away from their families and loved ones, expressed their joy at the opportunity to be at the temple on a festival day
The Abu Dhabi Police announced a security exercise in the capital on Wednesday evening.
The exercise will be conducted in the city of Al Wathba to measure readiness and response measures. It will take place during the evening.
Residents have been advised not to take any photographs or approach the area for the sake of public safety.
ALSO READ:
Many workers, who are away from their families and loved ones, expressed their joy at the opportunity to be at the temple on a festival day
The UAE issued a joint statement along with other countries and international bodies on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day
Aid workers have learnt new languages and resigned from their jobs to pursue humanitarian work
100 vouchers for purchasing school supplies will also be given away in a shopping mall in the emirate
The phenomenon takes place when a full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit
These schemes offer much value to residents and give them an opportunity to try out new experiences at a very economical price
The winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility
The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility which may drop to less than 3000 metres at times over internal areas