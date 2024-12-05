UAE pledges $200,000 to UN's life-saving refugee programme for 2025

Photo: AFP file

The UAE has pledged $200,000 (Dh734,600) to support the UN's refugee programme in 2025, it was announced on Wednesday.

This contribution reflects the country's commitment to helping the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) save millions of lives and provide crucial assistance to displaced people around the world, said Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva.

"In supporting the UNHCR's mission, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of humanity and dignity for all," Al Musharakh said.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, expressed his appreciation to the UAE for its support and commitment to easing the plight of refugees.

The announcement was made at the UNHCR's annual pledging conference.