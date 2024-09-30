E-Paper

UAE petrol prices drop in October: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Prices dipped by as much as 24 fils per litre, compared to rates in September

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:20 AM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 10:26 AM

The UAE on Monday (September 30) announced the fuel prices for the month of October 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee decreased the rates by as much as 24 fils per litre, compared to prices in September. The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:


CategoryPrice per litre (Oct)Price per litre (Sept)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.66Dh2.90Dh0.24
Special 95 petrolDh2.54Dh2.78Dh0.24
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.47Dh2.71Dh0.24

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh12.24 and Dh17.76 lesser than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (October)Full tank cost (September)
Super 98 petrolDh135.66Dh147.90
Special 95 petrolDh129.54Dh141.78
E-plus 91 petrolDh125.97Dh138.21

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (October)Full tank cost (September)
Super 98 petrolDh164.92Dh179.8
Special 95 petrolDh157.48Dh172.36
E-plus 91 petrolDh153.14Dh168.02

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (October)Full tank cost (September)
Super 98 petrolDh196.84Dh214.6
Special 95 petrolDh187.96Dh205.72
E-plus 91 petrolDh182.78Dh200.54

