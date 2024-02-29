UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for March 2024 announced

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 12:42 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 1:06 PM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2024. The new rates will apply from March 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.03 a litre, compared to Dh2.88 in February.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.92 per litre, compared to Dh2.76 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.85 a litre, compared to Dh2.69 a litre in February.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.16 a litre compared to Dh2.99 last month.

