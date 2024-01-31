UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for February 2024 announced

We want to tell the stories that matter to residents in the UAE
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of February 2024. The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:
The authority has urged residents to use alternative routes
She tragically passed away at the age of 24 during the early hours of Saturday
This season, the emirate is welcoming over 300,000 visitors, with 49 ships arriving at the largest cruise terminal in the region
Back in the 1960s, when there were no roads or highways, the leader laid the foundation to create a modern-day capital city with world-class infrastructure
The initiative aims to identify congenital anomalies, immune deficiencies for motor disabilities and intellectual disabilities in future offspring
The DHA system decreases financial strain by 25-30 per cent for diabetes patients