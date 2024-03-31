UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for April 2024 announced

More than 50 people are coming in to get the shot every day, doctors say
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2024. The new rates will apply from April 1 and are as follows:
The nol cards can be used not only for public transport but also to make essential purchases at participating retail outlets in the emirate
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations
On every 19th of Ramadan, the country celebrates Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Day to commemorate the humanitarian efforts of the founding father
People will be trained for a couple of months before they are able to drive and fly it
About 50 members of the Divine Mercy Apostolate joined the
Masterminds of extortion scheme also framed Bollywood actress, many others, according to Mumbai Police
MBRGI expanded its social and aid programmes to cover 105 countries - five more than in 2022