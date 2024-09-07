UAE: Peak-hour traffic leaves children sleep-deprived which could lead to health issues, doctors warn

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 7:46 AM

Several schoolchildren have to wake up and leave home early to avoid peak-hour traffic and reach school on time, making them sleep-deprived. This is taking a toll not just on their physical and mental health, but on their academic performance as well, doctors told Khaleej Times.

“Sleep deprivation can have significant impacts on both the physical and mental health of students. That’s why as a paediatrician, I wanted to raise awareness on improving sleeping habits,” said Dr Sarah Rizk Beshara, paediatrics specialist at Fakeeh University Hospital–Dubai.

She added the minimum recommended amount of sleep is 8 to 9 hours to allow the body and mind to rest and recover.

Dr Beshara noted some impacts of sleep deprivation include having a weakened immune system “which could lead to making students more susceptible to colds, flu, and other infections".

It could also lead to impaired growth and development, especially for younger students and teens – as the growth hormone is primarily secreted during deep sleep, or the stage of sleep that you need to feel refreshed when you wake up in the morning.

“Students who are sleep-deprived can also suffer from fatigue and low energy, as sleep deprivation would make it difficult for them to perform daily activities or engage in physical exercise,” added Dr Beshara.

Dr Sarah Rizk Beshara

Lack of proper sleep can also lead to increased risk of obesity as it affects hormones that control hunger, leading to increased appetite and potentially weight gain. "Prolonged sleep deprivation has also been linked to increased blood pressure and a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases later in life,” added Dr Beshara.

When students don’t get enough sleep, “it would be harder for them to focus in class and learn. They may struggle to retain information, thus affecting their academic performance. They are also more likely to feel overwhelmed by academic and social pressures,” Dr Beshara reiterated.

Prioritise adequate sleep

Dr Mazen Abou Chaaban, paediatrician consultant and paediatric nephrologist in the same hospital, noted: “Students who do not get enough sleep come to school feeling exhausted, unable to concentrate, and may be irritable or anxious.”

Dr Mazen Abou Chaaban

“This lack of rest negatively impacts their ability to interact with others, understand lessons, and participate in activities like playing. The fatigue they experience can also lead to a lack of interest in school activities, further affecting their academic and social performance,” he added.

Dr Chaaban underscored: “In my view, during the first few months of the school year, it's particularly important for students to prioritise adequate sleep, maintain a healthy diet, and not be overwhelmed with excessive homework.”