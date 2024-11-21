UAE: PayPal down? Thousands of users report global service outage

The outage comes on a day bitcoin surged to levels to over $98,000 and pulled other crypto stocks along with it
Payments firm PayPal faced a system issue on Thursday, affecting thousands of users across the globe for nearly two hours.
The outage comes on a day bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, surged to levels to over $98,000 and pulled other crypto stocks along with it. PayPal allows its clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency.
The payments firm said it was facing a system issue "that may be affecting multiple products".
Downdetector, which tracks user-submitted reports, said there were nearly 9,000 user reports of problems with PayPal transactions as of 1226 GMT across the globe.
Users in the UAE faced issued with the payment platform as well, with reports peaking at around 5pm. As per Downdetector, most users faced login issues.
Exchanges Coinbase and Kraken also posted about outages with PayPal transactions and deposit delays, respectively, on their website.
PayPal later said it had resolved the issue that led to the global outage. The issue, which started at 1053 GMT, had been resolved as of 1259 GMT.
The company experienced a system issue that affected multiple products including account withdrawals, peer-to-peer payment service Venmo, online checkout and crypto.
"Our technical teams are actively working towards resolving the issue," PayPal had said earlier on its website.
