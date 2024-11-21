UAE: PayPal down? Thousands of users report global service outage

Photo: Reuters file

Payments firm PayPal faced a system issue on Thursday, affecting thousands of users across the globe for nearly two hours.

The outage comes on a day bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, surged to levels to over $98,000 and pulled other crypto stocks along with it. PayPal allows its clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency.

The payments firm said it was facing a system issue "that may be affecting multiple products".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Downdetector, which tracks user-submitted reports, said there were nearly 9,000 user reports of problems with PayPal transactions as of 1226 GMT across the globe.

Users in the UAE faced issued with the payment platform as well, with reports peaking at around 5pm. As per Downdetector, most users faced login issues.

Exchanges Coinbase and Kraken also posted about outages with PayPal transactions and deposit delays, respectively, on their website.