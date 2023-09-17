UAE: Partial road closure announced for major Sharjah road

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid asks authorities to ensure that the best care is provided to the couple
Sharjah authority has announced partial road closure of a major road in the emirate on Sunday.
The Sharjah Roads and Transportation Authority announced the partial closure on Al Maliha Road.
The closure will come into effect from Tuesday, September 19, and will be implemented until October 18, 2023.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the change.
The closure is due to maintenance work set to take place during the mentioned period.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid asks authorities to ensure that the best care is provided to the couple
Police said that the accident occurred after the driver pressed the gas pedal instead of applying the brakes
The aid through the World Food Programme provides refugees with essential food supplies, necessities, and medical services
The meeting also looked at security plans to ensure the safety of people attending celebrations all around the emirate
There will also be services in various languages at churches in Dubai
Um Saeed calls on all mothers and seniors to set a good example for younger generations
The country also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
From wearing face masks to keeping hands clean, UAE doctors list safety measures that can help prevent infection