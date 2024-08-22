UAE: Partial closures announced for two Abu Dhabi roads

The popular annual event will be held at the Ski Dubai Snow Hall located in the Mall of the Emirates
A major road in Al Ain is set to be partially closed starting Saturday, August 24, according to AD Mobility.
The partial closure of the right side of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road will last until Friday, September 6, the government authority informed through social media platform X on Thursday.
Check the map below:
(The lane highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.)
AD Mobility also announced about partial closure on Al Taroosh Street-Shakhbout City Road in Abu Dhabi. The closure will be from August 23 to August 26.
Check the map below:
(The lane highlighted in red will be closed while the rest of the lane will remain unaffected by the closure.)
The two left lanes towards Shakhbout city and one left lane towards Al Shawamekh will closed from 6 pm on Friday (August 23) until Monday (August 26).
