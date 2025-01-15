UAE: Palestinian expats in tears as Gaza ceasefire deal reached

Photo: AFP (Image used for illustrative purposes)

After hearing about the Gaza ceasefire, the first thing that Dubai-based Palestinian expat Reem did was to pray for her sister who is living in a tent in the war-ravaged city. She cried tears of joy as she dared to hope for peace after 15 months of conflict that has claimed nearly 50,000 lives.

“It isn’t the first time in history that a truce has been announced,” she said, speaking to Khaleej Times. “However my hopes are high that this one will hold. My sister lives in Gaza and is currently staying in a tent with her eight children and three grandchildren. I am praying to see them soon. I am praying for peace and I hope that I can meet my sister and my family them once the borders are open.”

Late on Wednesday night, Israel and Hamas agreed to a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

'Suffered enough'

For another expat Ahmed, the ceasefire brings hope of a better tomorrow. “I welcome the truce wholeheartedly,” he said. “My family back home has suffered enough. Even a day of peace means so much to them. Now, we need leaders who can turn this temporary peace into something permanent.”

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has reduced large parts of Gaza into a ghost city. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), clearing the rubble — which amounts to 40 million tonnes — could take 15 years.

For Umm Khalid, the news brought mixed emotions. “I have deep emotions of sorrow and loss for our loved ones who are gone and will never return but the ceasefire and the end of the war are certainly a source of joy for every Palestinian. After this long period of suffering, hunger, displacement, and fear, my people there are experiencing strange emotions. It is a mix of joy, sadness and caution.”

Lara, who still has family living in Palestine, said the deal gave her a “glimmer of hope” amid a lot of heartbreak. “As a Palestinian, it’s hard not to feel cynical after so much pain,” she said. “But I also believe in the resilience of my people and their unwavering hope for a better future. I am sure we can and will survive this devastation too.”