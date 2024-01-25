UAE: Pakistani father, daughter die in Sharjah fire due to suffocation

Photo: file

Published: Thu 25 Jan 2024, 7:49 PM

A Pakistani national and his daughter died in a fire incident in Sharjah on Thursday, a senior official said.

Faisal Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, said that Imran Khan and his family were living in Sharjah when the unfortunate incident happened. Khan’s wife and two children were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah.

“An unfortunate accident occurred in the house of a Pakistani based in Sharjah on the morning of January 25, 2024. Regrettably, the family’s head Imran Khan and his one daughter died in the incident while his wife and two other kids are in the ICU of Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah,” the ambassador told the Khaleej Times on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Muweileh area of Sharjah in the early hours and death was due to suffocation.

There are currently 1.7 million Pakistani nationals living and working in the UAE. The South Asian diaspora is the second largest community in the UAE and a major contributor to the local economy as well as a major contributor to their country’s remittances.

Faisal Tirmizi said the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai is in contact with the company wherein the deceased Imran Khan was employed. “The Consulate is ensuring maximum support and required assistance to the victims’ family in this hour of great trial and grief,” he said.

