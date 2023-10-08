UAE: Over Dh1.9 million awarded with Mahzooz draw; three winners take Dh100,000 each

The individual sustained minor injuries from the fall and was promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment
This week's Mahzooz draw witnessed 129,536 winners taking home a total of Dh1,929,015.
As part of the draw's newest prize structure, 3 participants won the 'Triple 100' guaranteed raffle prize of Dh300,000, as holders of ID 39073217, ID 3896066 and ID 38940573 were awarded Dh100,000 each.
Although the grand prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, winners landed the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th position during the 149th draw.
38 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh3,947 each.
1,827 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh82 each.
23,022 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35.
104,649 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each.
The new prize structure no longer gives the prize of Dh1 million. The Dh20 million on the other hand remains intact.
Participants matching all the numbers will take away the grand prize of Dh20 million and with four and three numbers matching out of five, they can win Dh150,000 every week. For participants matching two numbers will win Dh35 and those matching just one number can win Dh5.
Three lucky participants from the raffle draw can win a guaranteed prize of Dh100,000 every week.
The results of the draw for this new structure will be announced on September 30.
