UAE: Over Dh1.9 million awarded to winners at Mahzooz draw this week

File photo

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 11:55 AM

Following the recent prize structure change aiming at multiplying the number of winners, Mahzooz Saturday Millions at the 153rd draws awarded 129,035 winners a total of Dh1,904,195 in prize money.

While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 129,032 winners won as follows:

· 2nd prize: 24 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh6,250 each.

· 3rd prize: 1438 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh104 each.

· 4th prize: 22,211 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 (total: Dh777,385)

· 5th prize: 105,362 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each, (total: Dh526,810)

Three lucky participants won the Triple 100 GUARANTEED raffle prize of Dh300,000, taking home Dh100,000 each.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the prizes mentioned.

