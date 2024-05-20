UAE: Over 50% residents fall for phishing sites, nearly 20% targeted by social media scams

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 12:38 PM Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 1:31 PM

UAE Cyber Security Council revealed that 54 per cent of individuals fell victim to phishing websites in the third quarter of 2023, while 19 per cent were targeted for social media scams.

In the third quarter of 2023, 56 per cent of businesses and companies suffered a data breach.

In a social media post, the council revealed that social engineering attacks are mostly done through phishing websites, emails, social media scams, and instant messaging hoaxes.

Social media scams targeted 19 per cent of individuals , while 37 per cent of the corporate entities fell victim to it.

Mail phishing attempts were targeted to 27 per cent individuals, while 16 per cent were deceived by instant messaging hoaxes.

Earlier this week, the cyber council warned the public against social engineering attacks.