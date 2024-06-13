UAE: Over 200,000 workers get chance to win cars, travel tickets in Eid Al Adha events

Schools in the country working out training modules, professional development programmes for teachers
UAE government authorities are treating the country's workers to a sports fest and a host of other events for the Eid Al Adha holidays.
Two cars, smartphones, travel tickets, and various gifts will be given away during the three-day showcase organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), in partnership with other entities across the country.
The workers are coming together in teams that will compete in football, volleyball, and cricket matches. Other activities are lined up, too.
The goal, Mohre said, is to show the government's appreciation of workers, who have long been key partners in building the UAE's success story.
On the sidelines of entertainment events, workshops will be held to raise awareness among the workers about their rights and duties, as well as the labour laws and policies in the country.
Such leisure activities come as part of efforts to uphold workers' welfare — from improving accommodation standards and wages to legislation guaranteeing workers’ rights and safety.
On Saturday, June 15, the UAE's midday work ban will take effect and remain in place until September 15. Some 6,000 rest stations will also be set up for delivery riders.
