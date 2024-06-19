UAE: Over 2,000 falcons 'return to nature' in initiative by late Sheikh Zayed

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office/X

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 3:02 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 5:21 PM

Falcons have been released back into their ideal habitats in the wild under the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme, established by the late founding father in 1995.

The 2,274 falcons released over the past 30 years include both Saker and Peregrine falcons that have been exposed to environmental pressures.

As the programme completes its 30th edition this year, 63 falcons, including 38 Peregrine falcons and 25 Saker falcons, have been released into migratory areas covering parts of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Mongolia and neighbouring countries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rugged mountains and vast plains are commonly found in these areas, making it ideal habitats for the falcons, who can feed on abundant prey. The release was conducted under the supervision of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee in the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

“Abu Dhabi and the UAE continue to lead nature conservation and protection of wildlife, in particular the internationally acclaimed efforts to conserve falcons, houbara and other wildlife species of ecological, cultural and historical importance. This is in order to increase their opportunities to overcome threats to their survival and prosper in the wild, in our pursuit of sustaining the historical heritage of falconry," said Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, and Vice Chairman of International Fund for Houbara Conservation.

He recalled that the late Sheikh Zayed was committed to the tradition of releasing wild falcons after the hunting season. This was due to his belief in the importance of the tradition in preserving the species and protecting them from extinction.

Sheikh Zayed also ensured that the falcons were rehabilitated to adapt to the wild, through "conducting scientific studies and research to identify their biological characteristics, habitats, and migration path," Al Bowardi added.

All falcons of the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme have undergone a comprehensive set of veterinary examinations and intensive training.

In addition to the usual identification rings, all falcons were also implanted with electronic chips.

A representative sample of 10 falcons (five falcons of each type) were equipped with tracking devices connected to satellites with batteries powered by solar energy.