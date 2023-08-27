UAE opens new major road from Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai

Photo: MOEIUAE/Twitter

Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 3:27 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure opened the Emirates Road 'E611' for those coming from Ras Al Khaimah heading towards Dubai.

This latest addition coincides with the start of the new academic year, with the aim of facilitating movement of school buses, and ensuring their smooth flow in the region.

The authority notified motorists of the road through X, formerly known as Twitter.

'E611' has additionally been introduced to raise the capacity of the road, in order to improve the linkage and communication between urban communities on both sides of the road and the emirates served by the street.

This is a part of an integrated project to improve the current intersection in Al Barashi area, which will be completed before the end of this year.

ALSO READ: