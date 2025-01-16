UAE: Only fast and super-fast EV chargers to be deployed across country, says minister

The government will only be providing speedy electric vehicle chargers from now on, to contribute in making the UAE the most pleasant place to live in, with cleaner air and less carbon emissions, said the UAE energy minister in an interview on Thursday.

“But we don’t want to offer just any chargers, the charging speed is the main concern of consumers when it comes to electric vehicles, so we will be introducing only super-fast and fast chargers from now on; prices have been set based on the charging speed,” said the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, in an interview on Thursday.

Such chargers will be widely available across shopping malls and residential areas, with a focus on group transport vehicles turning electric. Several local companies are already producing EV chargers, including the stated-owned electric vehicle charging network company UAEV, “and the market remains open to all”, he said.

“We are also looking into future integration of small modular nuclear reactors to support EV charging needs, depending on cost and gas prices.

“The speed of these chargers will also change in the future, and our role is to make sure they are available for the private sector to deploy.”

UAE Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail al-Mazrouei. Photo: AFP file

The ministry has already issued tariffs for the new chargers, which vary based on their speed, he said.

Last month, UAEV announced new tariffs to come into effect in the beginning of this year, with DC chargers costing Dh1.20 per kWh, plus VAT, while AC chargers are priced at Dh0.70 per kWh, plus VAT. Meanwhile, EV charging services remain free of charge.

Minister Al Mazrouei also highlighted the impact of renewable energy projects on reducing carbon emissions and improving the quality of life.

“All those renewable projects affect residents by making the city most pleasant to live in, because carbon emissions inevitably affect people’s lives.”

He added that UAE fuel is the cleanest in the world due to its low carbon intensity.

“The average emission rate globally is around 400 gram for every kilowatt. In the UAE, we hope to reach 270kw by 2030, and through the emerging projects, I assure you it will be even less.”

Increased reliance on solar, nuclear, and hydrogen energy sources contributes to cleaner air, he added, “when travelling to highly polluted cities, we sometimes find it difficult to breathe, and some even wear face masks. We are working on not allowing our country to reach that stage.”

When asked about the size of renewable energy production in the UAE and what is expected from Masdar’s new solar project which introduces the world’s first 24/7 solar photovoltaic battery storage system by combining 5GW of solar capacity with 19GW of batteries, he said it would probably overachieve the UAE’s renewable energy targets.

“We will recalculate now, they surprised us with the new project; today we have 6gw of solar power, and you have 5.9gw of nuclear power, all of those are clean energy sources, and we aspire for 30 per cent of our renewable energy to sustain by 2030. This project alone will add 5gw to current solar power, so we will wait for official figures after the new developments kicks off.

“Our target was 15gw of solar power by 2030.”

“Overall, everything we have seen so far is delightful and indicates that we are on the right path towards sustainability,” the Minister added.

The UAE is also making strides in hydrogen energy; “we were among the pioneering countries to join the hydrogen alliance, and now we have two companies in the alliance,” Creating a market for hydrogen is essential in spreading the culture of hydrogen production. “Like in Adnoc they are working towards more than 2mn tonnes of blue ammonia (to be turned into hydrogen). Fertilizer companies will benefit a lot from growing hydrogen production,” he said. “We expect to be one of the major countries making significant contributions in hydrogen production in the future, Adnoc, for instance, aims to capture 5% of the hydrogen market worldwide to reduce carbon emissions. This is a new sector that includes many challenges, but we expect to take major strides in it.” Challenges of hydrogen production include the high cost of green hydrogen. However, advancements have reduced the cost from $10 to $5-6 per kilogram, with further reductions anticipated through large-scale projects. “The UAE is a believer in this sector, but we don’t subsidise because that is not the correct way of doing business. Instead, we combine different energy sources to ensure low carbon intensity and affordable energy for residents,” he explained, With ongoing investments in renewable energy and legislative support to attract private sector participation, the government is keen on maintaining low electricity costs while ensuring environmental and financial sustainability. “Overall, everything we have seen so far is delightful and indicates that we are on the right path towards sustainability,” he concluded. ALSO READ: UAE: New charging fees for electric vehicles to start from January 2025 UAE: Man who built electric car from scratch in his garage wins Zayed prize Is the UAE ready for an electric future?