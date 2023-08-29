UAE: Only 59 violations of midday work ban recorded after 67,000 inspections, says ministry

'It is a matter of pride for us,' said Sumaiya, representing her school managed by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust
Most companies in the UAE have committed to implementing the midday work ban for employees working under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm. The midday break scheme, which began on June 15, will be in place till September 15.
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said it has caught “only 59 violations … with a total 130 workers involved in these breaches by their respective establishments”.
The scheme is being implemented for the 19th year straight, with employers required to provide workers with shaded areas and cooling equipment such as fans during their rest time.
Establishments that fail to comply can be fined Dh5,000 per worker, with a maximum cap of Dh50,000 in case of multiple workers.
The ministry conducted more than 67,000 inspection visits to establishments from June 15 to August 17.
Mohsen Al Nassi, assistant undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at the ministry, said: "The midday break is part of a series of solid measures taken by MoHRE to protect workers' rights and provide all conditions and components of occupational safety and health.
“These inspections and awareness-raising rounds are part of our commitment to ensuring that establishments adhere to decisions and regulations aimed at providing the best humanitarian and social standards that enhance the UAE labour market’s competitiveness and flexibility."
The MoHRE called on residents and workers themselves to report any violations by contacting its call centre at 600590000 or by through its app and website.
ALSO READ:
'It is a matter of pride for us,' said Sumaiya, representing her school managed by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust
The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
Inviting the world to unite in the fight against climate change, the fully immersive program saw the participation of over 7,000 people
The Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share an 'unveiling' of two iconic statues
The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
The celebration started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline
Air India Express will give passengers a chance to avail the discount on bookings made until December 3, 2023
From education to sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed laid down the goals in four main points