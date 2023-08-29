UAE: Only 59 violations of midday work ban recorded after 67,000 inspections, says ministry

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 12:33 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM

Most companies in the UAE have committed to implementing the midday work ban for employees working under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm. The midday break scheme, which began on June 15, will be in place till September 15.

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said it has caught “only 59 violations … with a total 130 workers involved in these breaches by their respective establishments”.

The scheme is being implemented for the 19th year straight, with employers required to provide workers with shaded areas and cooling equipment such as fans during their rest time.

Establishments that fail to comply can be fined Dh5,000 per worker, with a maximum cap of Dh50,000 in case of multiple workers.

The ministry conducted more than 67,000 inspection visits to establishments from June 15 to August 17.

Mohsen Al Nassi, assistant undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at the ministry, said: "The midday break is part of a series of solid measures taken by MoHRE to protect workers' rights and provide all conditions and components of occupational safety and health.

“These inspections and awareness-raising rounds are part of our commitment to ensuring that establishments adhere to decisions and regulations aimed at providing the best humanitarian and social standards that enhance the UAE labour market’s competitiveness and flexibility."

The MoHRE called on residents and workers themselves to report any violations by contacting its call centre at 600590000 or by through its app and website.

ALSO READ: