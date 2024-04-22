UAE: On-the-spot job offers, 800 vacancies up for grabs at Abu Dhabi career fair

Photos: Supplied

Hundreds of Emirati jobseekers are vying for more than 800 jobs offered to nationals by about 80 industrial, technological and service companies during the second edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition, which in the inaugural edition offered more than 500 jobs to Emiratis, has been organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) and ADNOC Group.

The collaboration aims to empower and up-skill talent and provide job opportunities for nationals as part of the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme. Talented nationals are being offered on-the-spot job offers in addition to training opportunities at some of the country’s top training centres. The exhibition also aims to create 150 jobs for people of determination.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the MoIAT, underlined that the exhibition is an integrated platform that brings together companies, training institutions, and Emirati jobseekers with the aim of filling vacancies in local industrial companies.

“We call on Emiratis to visit the exhibition, explore the wide range of jobs, and benefit from the training opportunities that open new horizons for development and job opportunities. This initiative strengthens the UAE’s efforts to become a global centre for sustainable and advanced industries, which are among the most important strategic sectors contributing to the country’s GDP,” Al Suwaidi said.

Al Suwaidi noted that the initiative aims to provide more than 1,000 new job opportunities before the end of the year.

The exhibition has been organised in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, the National ICV Programme and the Make it in the Emirates initiative to enhance the role of the private sector as well as national talent in the UAE’s economic growth.

Ghanam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), highlighted how the council has been enabling Emiratis in the private sector to develop their skills in line with international standards.

“We develop the training programmes for technical and soft skills in cooperation with industrial companies and training institutions. This role significantly contributes to enhancing Emiratisation and economic sustainability in the country.”

Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director of people, commercial, and corporate support, said initiatives like the exhibition empower talented nationals and contribute to the advancement of the UAE’s economic growth and prosperity.

“ADNOC is dedicated to bolstering the national economy and empowering Emirati talent through the ICV programme. We have successfully enabled over 11,500 Emirati talents in private sector roles in our supply chain, collaborating with our strategic partners.”

The exhibition runs at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre till Wednesday (9am to 4pm).

