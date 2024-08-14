E-Paper

UAE-Oman travel: Flights from Dubai starting Dh180 for residents

This 'Low Fare Mega Sale' offer is valid for just three days from today

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM

Oman's low-cost airline, Salam Air, will be offering tickets at slashed prices for a limited period of time.

The promotion will be applicable on flights from Bahrain, Baghdad, Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Fujairah, Kuwait, and Riyadh to Oman.


This 'Low Fare Mega Sale' offer is valid for just three days from today. One can book for the following travel period – from September 16, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Discounted fares will begin from Dh180 and will only be available on the airline's website.


