UAE offers condolences to Zvi Kogan's family, thanks Turkey for help in arresting 3 suspects

The UAE expressed its condolences to the family of Zvi Kogan who was murdered while residing in the Emirates. Three Uzbek nationals have been arrested as suspects in the murder of the Israeli-Moldovan citizen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked authorities in Turkey for their cooperation in arresting the individuals responsible for the crime. The UAE officials also praised the professionalism of the relevant Emirati authorities overseeing the case and managing it in a way that does not affect the course of the ongoing investigations.

The authorities stressed the UAE's commitment to tolerance and the values ​​of peaceful coexistence between different religions and cultures and to do everything possible to preserve the security of the country's society and provide the best means of safety for its members.