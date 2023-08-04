UAE

UAE offers condolences over deaths in Georgia landslide

The landslides killed and injured a number of people, leaving dozens missing, and causing severe damage

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By Wam

Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 6:40 PM

Last updated: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 7:38 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Georgia for the victims of the landslide accident which occurred in the Racha region.

The landslide killed and injured a number of people, leaving dozens missing, and causing severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Georgia, its friendly people, and the families of the victims. It also wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

