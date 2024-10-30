UAE offers condolences to Spain over deaths in floods

Dozens have been killed in flash flooding in the European nation, with the toll expected to rise
A resident cleans her house in a street covered in mud following flood in Picanya, near Valencia, eastern Spain, on October 30, 2024. Photo: AFP
The United Arab Emirates has offered its condolences to the Kingdom of Spain after flash floods killed dozens in the European country with the toll expected to rise.
Several areas in Spain were lashed by torrential rains since the beginning of the week, which has also led to substantial damage to property.
In a statement, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Spain, and to families of the victims. It also wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
