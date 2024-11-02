UAE offers condolences to Serbia over deaths in train station roof collapse

Photo: Serbian Interior Ministry / Reuters

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Serbia after a train station tragedy claimed the lives of 14 people and injured three others.

At least two children were among those killed in Novi Sad after the roof of a railway station collapsed on Friday. Rescuers worked into the night, using heavy construction machinery, to free the dead and wounded from under the rubble.

Serbian authorities wound up the rescue operation and opened an investigation on Saturday.

The UAE offered its condolences to the Serbian government and its people, especially the families of the victims.

Serbia declared Saturday a national day of mourning.

The University Clinical Center (UKC) in Novi Sad said in a statement that the three injured people remained in intensive care.

On Saturday morning, people brought flowers and toys, and lit candles near the site. Workers were clearing away the last of the rubble.