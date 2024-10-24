Thu, Oct 24, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 21, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE offers condolences to Philippines as several people die in tropical storm

The nation also wished the injured a speedy recovery

KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines, where vast areas have been severely damaged by river flooding caused by tropical storm Kristen, which has left a number of people dead and injured and caused significant material damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Philippines, its friendly people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

