UAE offers condolences to Kuwait over deaths in fire

The United Arab Emirates conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the State of Kuwait over victims of fire in a building in the Mangaf area, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Kuwait, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
