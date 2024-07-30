UAE offers condolences to India over landslide, flood victims in Kerala

The Dubai Police said the accident site is on the road heading towards Abu Dhabi
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of landslides and floods in the state of Kerala, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India and to the families and relatives of victims over the painful loss.
The authority also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured due to the natural calamities.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier today the Emirates' mission in Kerala called on citizens in India to exercise caution due to the heavy rains in the north of the state of Kerala.
More than 70 people were killed after landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, according to local media. Official mourning has been declared in the state today and tomorrow.
Around 116 people were injured. Rescue operations were hampered after a main bridge collapsed in the region. Army engineers were roped in to help build an alternate bridge, the chief minister's office said in a statement. Rescue has also been made difficult due to no internet connectivity in the area.
ALSO READ:
The Dubai Police said the accident site is on the road heading towards Abu Dhabi
There has been a significant increase in UAE students being accepted into British universities this year
The program involves hosting personalities from different countries to interact with immigration officers at the airport, land, and seaports
Holding a month-long campaign, the private company noted the gesture was part of the group’s ‘Giving Month’ initiative
The compensation will be distributed to 29 people
Taghi is a high-value target and leader of the criminal organisation 'Angels of Death'
Sharjah Digital Department overhauled the user experience, adding a layer of value and convenience with the update
The first 20 families who send the necessary information to the Zayed Higher Organisation's Instagram account will receive the bag