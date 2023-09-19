UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE offers condolences to Greece over rescue team victims in Libya

The rescue team was involved in a car accident while travelling from Benghazi to Derna

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 10:39 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Greece over the rescue team involved in a car accident while travelling from Benghazi to Derna in Libya, which was devastated by floods, resulting in the death of a significant number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government of the Hellenic Republic, its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE