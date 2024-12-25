UAE offers condolences to Azerbaijan over plane crash victims

The Ministry also expressed sympathy to the families of the victims of this tragedy
Photo: Reuters
UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan and its sincere condolences over the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan, which resulted in dozens of casualties.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its sympathy to Azerbaijan and its friendly people, and to the families of the victims of this painful tragedy, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.
ALSO READ: