UAE offers condolences over tragic bus crash in Algeria

The accident was considered the deadliest road crash in the country in recent years

A view of a burnt bus and vehicle at the site of a road crash, in the city of Tamanrasset, Algeria in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on July 19.

By WAM Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 10:58 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Algeria after dozens were killed in a bus crash that happened in the south of the country.

At least 34 people were killed when an Algerian passenger bus collided head-on with a commercial vehicle and burst into flames in the country's southern desert on Wednesday, officials said. The accident was considered Algeria's deadliest road crash in years.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Algeria and its people, especially the families of the victims.

