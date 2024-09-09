E-Paper

UAE offers condolences for Typhoon Yagi victims in Vietnam

The country expressed its solidarity and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured

By WAM

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:50 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Vietnam over the victims of floods and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi, which killed and injured a number of people and caused extensive damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, its friendly people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.


