UAE offers condolences for flood victims in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Bosnia and Herzegovina over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that swept the country, killing a number of people and causing extensive damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its sympathy to the government of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, its friendly people, and the families and relatives of the victims.
