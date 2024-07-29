E-Paper

UAE: Now, paying your water, electricity bills in Sharjah gets easier

Sharjah Digital Department overhauled the user experience, adding a layer of value and convenience with the update

By WAM

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 1:59 PM

Residents in Sharjah can now easily pay their utility bills through digital platform, 'Digital Sharjah', authorities announced on Sunday.

The updated service now features a new, advanced user interface designed to improve the user experience. Sharjah Electricity Water & Gas Authority (Sewa) customers can easily view the amounts due on their accounts, whether they are linked to their Emirates ID or added manually.


Additionally, customers can view current and previous bills as PDF documents, with up to 10 previous bills, and easily lodge complaints or objections regarding those bills.

The initiative by Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) embodies the department's ongoing pursuit to refining and evolving platform services, ensuring sustained efficiency and swift service delivery. Through continuous enhancements, SDD overhauls the user experience, adding a layer of value and convenience with each update.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, emphasised the department's commitment to ensuring comprehensive services through its digital platform that is designed to meet user needs while ensuring the highest level of efficiency. This aims to make the digital experience more distinguished, convenient, and reliable for their community.

Sheikh Saud also highlighted that the Sewa bill payment service development was informed by user suggestions and feedback collected through multiple communication channels.

Furthermore, the department regularly shares instructional videos in both Arabic and English on its social media accounts to guide users on the steps to follow for using its services on the platform.

SDD offers over 60 services from 19 government and private entities, covering essential sectors in the emirate. Users can choose from a variety of payment channels, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, direct debit cards, credit cards, and the Tahseel Digital Payment System.

Additionally, the ability to download the platform's mobile application on iOS and Android devices provides them with the flexibility to perform transactions easily and securely.

