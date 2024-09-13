E-Paper

UAE: Now, get 25% off fines to settle public appearance violations in Abu Dhabi

A repeated violation will be considered as an aggravated offence and will result in a higher fine

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 12:18 PM

Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 12:21 PM

Violators of maintaining public appearance in Abu Dhabi will now be able to settle their fines by paying 75 per cent of the amount, on the condition that the violation is corrected.

A new resolution will allow municipal inspectors to detect violations of preservation of public appearance, notify offenders, and offer them the opportunity to settle.


However if the violator has not complied, the municipality will rectify the violation at the violator's expense. Violators have the right to appeal within a week of the violation issuance.

The resolution also says that a repeated violation will be considered as an aggravated offence and will result in a higher fine for the offender. The same penalty applies to those who fail to remedy violations within the specified time frame.

More to follow

