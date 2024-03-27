UAE: Now, Filipino expats can ride Manila airport shuttle for only Dh5

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 12:33 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 12:35 PM

No need to worry about shockingly high cab fares from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia): Filipino expats in the UAE and around the world can now ride this airport shuttle for as low as Php75 (Dh5).

The Philippines' Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) tied up with bus service provider UBE Express to give Filipino expats a 50 per cent discount on airport shuttle fares.

Owwa administrator Arnell Ignacio announced the partnership on Wednesday as he spoke with local media.

"Imagine how passengers would sometimes pay Php3,500 (Dh228) for taxi fares from the airport to PITX (Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange) ... With this shuttle, the fare is only Php150 (Dh9.79) — and for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), it's just Php75 (Dh5)," Ignacio told a local radio station Super Radyo dzBB.

UBE Express is a bus service that caters to travellers going to and from Naia. Its point-to-point service covers major landmarks in Metro Manila, the National Capital Region (NCR), and south Luzon. Regular fares range from Php150 to Php300, and OFWs — specifically Owwa members — will enjoy a 50 per cent discount.

The bus can also take commuters from one Naia terminal to another for Php50 or Php25 for OFWs.

Here's the fare table as shared by UBE Express on Facebook:

How to get discounted tickets

OFWs can avail of the discounts when booking online, via the UBE Express website, but walk-in passengers are also accepted.

Seats cannot be reserved and a first-come, first-served policy applies even to those holding tickets bought online.

Expats can log into https://www.ubeexpress.com/owwa/buyticket

Enter the required information.

After typing in your full name, the site automatically detects if you are a registered Owwa member.

An 'Owwa member' tag appears and the 50 per cent discount is automatically applied.

Payment can be done via Gcash or Cash.

