UAE: Now, consumers can request recall of goods from market; here's how

Did you know that you can now request a recall of goods that are defective, harmful, and dangerous?

For the first time, the Ministry of Economy (MoE) has made the right to recall service available to consumers as well.

Earlier, the service was limited only to the supplier of the commodity and the relevant party in the UAE, or in the country of origin, or in any other country.

According to the Ministry of Economy, there are three steps for consumers to submit a recall request for a product:

Log in through the ministry’s website or app.

Fill out the data to request a recall of a specific commodity

Waiting for the recall request to be published in newspapers, if approved, noting that recalls of defective goods.

There is no fee for the service and it is available round-the-clock.

The service is carried out under the supervision of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department in the Ministry of Economy, and in cooperation with commodity manufacturers and agents in the country.

The aim is to protect the health, safety and rights of consumers, ensuring the rights of retailers and manufacturers, and maintaining market stability.

The Ministry pointed out that one can view recalled goods and search for goods that do not conform to the specifications and standards on its website.

The Ministry stressed that recalls of defective consumer goods and services from the market generally include three main steps: discovering a commodity that does not conform to specifications, verifying its presence within the country to carry out the recall, and if available, the administration reviews the documents and takes the necessary measures.

It added that if the commodity is not available in the country's markets, a message will be issued stating that the country's markets are devoid of it, indicating that the Competition and Consumer Protection Department in the Ministry of Economy is implementing and supervising it, in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

The MoE said that a request is made to declare the defective item within 24 hours of the Ministry’s approval of the request, according to the law.

