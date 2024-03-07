UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Nominations now open for Dh37-million Emirates Labour Market Award

Two categories were added this year: One for labour accommodations and another for domestic workers

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation — KT Photo: Angel Tesorero
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation — KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 1:06 PM

Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 1:08 PM

Nominations are now open for the Emirates Labour Market Award, which is back for its second edition to honour the best practices for workers’ rights and welfare.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

Two categories were added this year, including Labour Accommodations – where companies will be awarded for “their best investments in workers’ accommodations, additional services, sustainability practices and labour welfare initiatives". Another category is for domestic workers.

The total value of the award is now Dh37 million. The prize pool includes discounts on Mohre services, cash rewards, benefits and gifts.

In the workforce category, winners will get the following cash prizes: Dh100,000 for first place; Dh75,000 for second; and Dh50,000 for third.

Nomination details and procedures can be found on Mohre website.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE