UAE: Noble numbers online auction raises Dh78.3 million for mothers’ endowment campaign

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 4:21 PM

The Most Noble Numbers online charity auction has successfully raised more than Dh78.3 million, which will go towards supporting the Mothers’ Endowment campaign.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign aims to establish a Dh1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The online charity auction organised by Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with Emirates Auction, showcased a collection of 555 license plates for regular vehicles in Abu Dhabi. It featured an array of distinctive numbers such as category 1's number 80, category 16's number 111, and category 11's number 14. The auction also includes a special assortment of plate numbers specifically curated for motorcycles and classic cars.

Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, said: “The robust turnout for the 3rd edition of The Most Noble Numbers online charity auction underscores the UAE community's commitment to fostering values of social cohesion and solidarity by extending aid to the most vulnerable groups”.

Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said: “The Most Noble Numbers charity auction showcased a remarkable humanitarian engagement and exemplified a shining example of philanthropy in the UAE, where humanitarian leaders and benefactors rush to support and back the Mother's Endowment campaign”.

The Mother's Endowment campaign seeks to advance education and instill values of filial piety, affection, empathy, and community solidarity. It aims to highlight the pivotal role of mothers in fostering a nurturing and supportive family environment conducive to their children's education.

Proceeds from the Mother's Endowment campaign go towards supporting the education of millions worldwide, providing them with the necessary tools and skills to lead independent lives that preserve their dignity and ensure their wellbeing, and this is accomplished through partnerships with various humanitarian organisations and institutions.

