UAE: New UK prime minister’s school to open campus in Sharjah

Sean Davey, global business director of Reigate Grammar School International, with Keir Starmer.

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

A school which counts UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer among its alumni is all set to open its first campus in the UAE in September 2026. Starmer, who became the British PM this month, attended Reigate Grammar School in London from 1974 to 1981.

The school’s Sharjah campus is coming up on a 450,000-square foot plot in the forested Masaar master community in the Suyoh district. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Sean Davey, global business director of Reigate Grammar School International, said the long-term plan is to open three or more schools in the UAE. “Like Sir Keir, all students will benefit from leadership training and the art of communication … Enabling all students to become great communicators and collaborators, public speaking and teamwork will be taught explicitly.”

Founded in 1675, the school operates across three continents. Reigate Grammar School - Masaar will offer the English National Curriculum alongside the Cambridge one, “which is then tailored to the needs of our students and our setting in the UAE”.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The school will be home to a performing arts centre, a library, a STEM centre, multi-purpose halls, sports facilities, and swimming pools.

Highlighting the UK Prime Minister’s connection to the school, Davey said Starmer was captain of the school football team; member of the school orchestra; and a school prefect.

Keir Starmer addresses students at Reigate Grammar School in London.

“As a valued member of the Reigatian professional community, Sir Keir maintained contact with the school and supported pupils wanting to go into the legal professional with mentoring and advice. He was also an Ambassador for the Reigate Grammar School Foundation speaking at various dinners to support our charitable works. He has also visited his old school on several occasions, for delivering the Henry Smith Lecture to Reigate students, and also speaking in memory of one of the longest serving and notable teachers.”

The school attaches significant emphasis to leadership and character development, according to Davey. “Students will be part of various committees and groups where they learn the skills necessary for problem-solving, working as part of a team, and delivering on projects.”

They will undergo training in communication and public speaking; learning about leadership and management; entrepreneurial activities and business understanding.

Though Davey can’t “say for sure” if the British premier is aware that the school was opening in the UAE, he would be “surprised if he were not as he is linked to our community news and is well briefed”.

Keir Starmer with students at Reigate Grammar School in London.